Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Target Raised by SVB Leerink LLC to $798.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock Target Raised by SVB Leerink LLC on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $798.00. The analysts previously had $785.00 target price. SVB Leerink LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals traded up $6.80 on Monday, reaching $583.00. 60450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761969. On Monday, Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals closed at $583.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $617.67 and its 200 day moving average is $542.28.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. While on yearly highs and lows, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals today has traded high as $583.29 and has touched $575.61 on the downward trend.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Earnings and What to expect:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm earned $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has generated $28.66 earnings per share over the last year ($55.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3. Earnings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease by -15.03% in the coming year, from $51.91 to $44.11 per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease by -15.03% in the coming year, from $51.91 to $44.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is 10.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is 10.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 27.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a PEG Ratio of 0.77. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 5.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$571.73 And 5 day price change is $25.89 (4.69%) with average volume for 5 day average is 524,544. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $561.93 and 20 day price change is -$27.00 (-4.46%) and average 20 day moving volume is 759,281. 50 day moving average is $617.67 and 50 day price change is -$50.60 ( -8.05%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 781,686. 200 day moving average is $542.28 and 200 day price change is $75.08 (14.93%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 847,810.

Other owners latest trading in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals :

On 10/26/2021 shares held by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC were 763 which equates to market value of $0.46M and appx 0.00% owners of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Harvey Capital Management Inc. were 15,762 which equates to market value of $9.54M and appx 3.30% owners of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC were 458 which equates to market value of $0.28M and appx 0.00% owners of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 82.31% for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

