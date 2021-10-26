Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Earnings results for Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp last posted its earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.43 million. Republic First Bancorp has generated $0.13 earnings per share over the last year ($0.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Earnings for Republic First Bancorp are expected to decrease by -46.43% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $0.15 per share. Republic First Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Republic First Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Analyst Opinion on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Dividend Strength: Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Republic First Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

In the past three months, Republic First Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 14.40% of the stock of Republic First Bancorp is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 69.35% of the stock of Republic First Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK



The P/E ratio of Republic First Bancorp is 16.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.43. The P/E ratio of Republic First Bancorp is 16.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Republic First Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.62. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

