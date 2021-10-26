How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Earnings results for Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings data on August 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.24) earnings per share over the last year (($1.25) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.88) to ($0.76) per share. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for RVPH. The average twelve-month price target for Reviva Pharmaceuticals is $10.00 with a high price target of $10.00 and a low price target of $10.00.

on RVPH’s analyst rating history

Reviva Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 185.7% from its current price of $3.50. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Reviva Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH)

In the past three months, Reviva Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 20.60% of the stock of Reviva Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 19.82% of the stock of Reviva Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH



Earnings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.88) to ($0.76) per share. The P/E ratio of Reviva Pharmaceuticals is -2.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Reviva Pharmaceuticals is -2.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 5.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here