Earnings and Growth Analysis : Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Earnings results for Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm earned $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.40 million. Ribbon Communications has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year ($0.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. Earnings for Ribbon Communications are expected to grow by 13.95% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $0.49 per share. Ribbon Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Ribbon Communications will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 201-389-0925 with passcode “13723100”.

Analyst Opinion on Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Ribbon Communications stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for RBBN. The average twelve-month price target for Ribbon Communications is $11.50 with a high price target of $11.50 and a low price target of $11.50.

Ribbon Communications has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.50, Ribbon Communications has a forecasted upside of 96.9% from its current price of $5.84. Ribbon Communications has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications does not currently pay a dividend. Ribbon Communications does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

In the past three months, Ribbon Communications insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.31% of the stock of Ribbon Communications is held by insiders. 66.40% of the stock of Ribbon Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN



Earnings for Ribbon Communications are expected to grow by 13.95% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $0.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Ribbon Communications is 8.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Ribbon Communications is 8.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.05. Ribbon Communications has a P/B Ratio of 1.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

