Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Riley Exploration Permian stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Riley Exploration Permian Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $27.00. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39036. Shares of Riley Exploration Permian were trading at $27.00 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.07.Riley Exploration Permian has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $79.20. While on yearly highs and lows, Riley Exploration Permian's today has traded high as $27.50 and has touched $26.91 on the downward trend.

Riley Exploration Permian Earnings and What to expect:

Riley Exploration Permian last announced its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million. Riley Exploration Permian has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Riley Exploration Permian are expected to grow by 1,137.93% in the coming year, from $0.29 to $3.59 per share. Riley Exploration Permian has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Riley Exploration Permian has a P/B Ratio of 5.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $26.71 And 5 day price change is $0.89 (3.41%) with average volume for 5 day average is 35,080. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $25.15 and 20 day price change is $2.90 (12.03%) and average 20 day moving volume is 34,200. 50 day moving average is $22.36 and 50 day price change is $9.75 ( 56.52%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 37,250. 200 day moving average is $28.07 and 200 day price change is $10.68 (65.44%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 125,056.

Other owners latest trading in Riley Exploration Permian :

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace North America L.P. were 135,000 which equates to market value of $3.91M and appx 0.00% owners of Riley Exploration Permian

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Walleye Capital LLC were 255,000 which equates to market value of $7.39M and appx 0.30% owners of Riley Exploration Permian

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY were 3,019 which equates to market value of $87K and appx 0.00% owners of Riley Exploration Permian

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 46.42% for Riley Exploration Permian

