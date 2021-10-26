Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Riot Blockchain stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Riot Blockchain Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Riot Blockchain traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $29.59. 11291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11354679. Shares of Riot Blockchain were trading at $29.59 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $35.74.Riot Blockchain has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $79.50. While on yearly highs and lows, Riot Blockchain's today has traded high as $30.42 and has touched $28.86 on the downward trend.

Riot Blockchain Earnings and What to expect:

Riot Blockchain last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 22nd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Riot Blockchain has generated $0.27 earnings per share over the last year ($0.43 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.8. Earnings for Riot Blockchain are expected to grow by 27.78% in the coming year, from $1.08 to $1.38 per share. Riot Blockchain has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Riot Blockchain are expected to grow by 27.78% in the coming year, from $1.08 to $1.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Riot Blockchain is 68.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.45. The P/E ratio of Riot Blockchain is 68.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 26.79. Riot Blockchain has a P/B Ratio of 7.22. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $29.92 And 5 day price change is -$0.21 (-0.70%) with average volume for 5 day average is 17,064,320. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $27.24 and 20 day price change is $1.82 (6.55%) and average 20 day moving volume is 13,345,410. 50 day moving average is $30.38 and 50 day price change is -$6.22 ( -17.37%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 11,170,568. 200 day moving average is $35.74 and 200 day price change is $3.00 (11.28%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 18,539,078.

Other owners latest trading in Riot Blockchain :

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 18,100 which equates to market value of $0.47M and appx 0.00% owners of Riot Blockchain

On 10/22/2021 shares held by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale were 17,200 which equates to market value of $0.45M and appx 0.00% owners of Riot Blockchain

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Sciencast Management LP were 32,000 which equates to market value of $0.80M and appx 0.20% owners of Riot Blockchain

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 28.99% for Riot Blockchain

