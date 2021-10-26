Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

Earnings results for Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business earned $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. Rollins has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year ($0.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.7. Earnings for Rollins are expected to grow by 7.25% in the coming year, from $0.69 to $0.74 per share. Rollins has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Rollins will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723477”.

Analyst Opinion on Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Rollins stock is Hold based on the current 1 hold rating for ROL. The average twelve-month price target for Rollins is $31.33 with a high price target of $31.33 and a low price target of $31.33.

on ROL

Rollins has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.33, Rollins has a forecasted downside of 20.2% from its current price of $39.25. Rollins has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins has a dividend yield of 0.82%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Rollins has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Rollins is 59.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Rollins will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.24% next year. This indicates that Rollins will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

In the past three months, Rollins insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $3,522.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 54.10% of the stock of Rollins is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 38.76% of the stock of Rollins is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Rollins (NYSE:ROL



Earnings for Rollins are expected to grow by 7.25% in the coming year, from $0.69 to $0.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Rollins is 57.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Rollins is 57.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.70. Rollins has a P/B Ratio of 20.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here