Must-See Earnings Estimates for: RPC (NYSE:RES)

Earnings results for RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. RPC will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on RPC (NYSE:RES)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for RPC stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for RES. The average twelve-month price target for RPC is $3.44 with a high price target of $4.00 and a low price target of $3.00.

RPC has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.67, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.44, RPC has a forecasted downside of 39.4% from its current price of $5.67. RPC has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC does not currently pay a dividend. RPC does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on EPS estimates, RPC will have a dividend payout ratio of 166.67% in the coming year. This indicates that RPC may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: RPC (NYSE:RES)

In the past three months, RPC insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,511,726.00 in company stock. 69.00% of the stock of RPC is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 26.79% of the stock of RPC is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of RPC (NYSE:RES



Earnings for RPC are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.03) to $0.12 per share. The P/E ratio of RPC is -31.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of RPC is -31.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. RPC has a P/B Ratio of 1.93. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

