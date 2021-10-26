Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Earnings results for Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Ryder System last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The firm earned $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Ryder System has generated ($0.27) earnings per share over the last year ($4.88 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7. Earnings for Ryder System are expected to grow by 6.02% in the coming year, from $7.48 to $7.93 per share. Ryder System has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Ryder System will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Ryder System (NYSE:R)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Ryder System stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for R. The average twelve-month price target for Ryder System is $81.88 with a high price target of $93.00 and a low price target of $59.00.

Ryder System has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $81.88, Ryder System has a forecasted downside of 10.3% from its current price of $91.24. Ryder System has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Ryder System pays a meaningful dividend of 2.61%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ryder System has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Ryder System will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.26% next year. This indicates that Ryder System will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ryder System (NYSE:R)

In the past three months, Ryder System insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $162,800.00 in company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of Ryder System is held by insiders. 87.01% of the stock of Ryder System is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ryder System (NYSE:R



Earnings for Ryder System are expected to grow by 6.02% in the coming year, from $7.48 to $7.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Ryder System is 18.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Ryder System is 18.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 45.82. Ryder System has a P/B Ratio of 2.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

