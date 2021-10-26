Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Salisbury Bancorp stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Salisbury Bancorp Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Strong Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $53.03. 2671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2835. Shares of Salisbury Bancorp were trading at $53.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average is $46.12.Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $53.01 and a 12 month high of $53.50. While on yearly highs and lows, Salisbury Bancorp’s today has traded high as $53.50 and has touched $53.01 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Salisbury Bancorp Earnings and What to expect:

Salisbury Bancorp last released its earnings data on October 19th, 2021. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Salisbury Bancorp has generated $4.20 earnings per share over the last year ($5.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4. Earnings for Salisbury Bancorp are expected to grow by 1.35% in the coming year, from $5.92 to $6.00 per share. Salisbury Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Salisbury Bancorp is 9.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.33. The P/E ratio of Salisbury Bancorp is 9.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.54. Salisbury Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $52.47 And 5 day price change is $0.53 (1.01%) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,734. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $51.92 and 20 day price change is $1.78 (3.47%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,444. 50 day moving average is $50.94 and 50 day price change is $2.53 ( 5.01%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 4,133. 200 day moving average is $46.12 and 200 day price change is $15.37 (40.81%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 10,538.

Other owners latest trading in Salisbury Bancorp :

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 18,335 which equates to market value of $0.93M and appx 0.00% owners of Salisbury Bancorp

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Wells Fargo & Company MN were 2,791 which equates to market value of $0.14M and appx 0.00% owners of Salisbury Bancorp

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Millennium Management LLC were 8,618 which equates to market value of $0.44M and appx 0.00% owners of Salisbury Bancorp

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 22.14% for Salisbury Bancorp

