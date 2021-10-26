Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Sandy Spring Bancorp Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp traded down -$0.10 on Monday, reaching $48.84. 59525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187486. Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp were trading at $48.84 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average is $42.84.Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $49.08. While on yearly highs and lows, Sandy Spring Bancorp's today has traded high as $49.08 and has touched $48.38 on the downward trend.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Earnings and What to expect:

Sandy Spring Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on October 20th, 2021. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $131 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. Its revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sandy Spring Bancorp has generated $3.75 earnings per share over the last year ($4.90 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Earnings for Sandy Spring Bancorp are expected to decrease by -15.80% in the coming year, from $4.43 to $3.73 per share. Sandy Spring Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 20th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Sandy Spring Bancorp is 9.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Sandy Spring Bancorp is 9.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.41. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.57. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $48.56 And 5 day price change is $1.46 (3.08%) with average volume for 5 day average is 122,371. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $47.47 and 20 day price change is $3.75 (8.31%) and average 20 day moving volume is 129,058. 50 day moving average is $44.76 and 50 day price change is $5.47 ( 12.61%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 166,447. 200 day moving average is $42.84 and 200 day price change is $13.38 (37.71%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 160,554.

Other owners latest trading in Sandy Spring Bancorp :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC were 5,310 which equates to market value of $0.24M and appx 0.00% owners of Sandy Spring Bancorp

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. were 58,176 which equates to market value of $2.67M and appx 0.00% owners of Sandy Spring Bancorp

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 65,056 which equates to market value of $2.98M and appx 0.00% owners of Sandy Spring Bancorp

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 64.38% for Sandy Spring Bancorp

