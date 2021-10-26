Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

Earnings results for Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. The business earned $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA has generated $2.87 earnings per share over the last year ($9.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.6. Earnings for Santander Consumer USA are expected to decrease by -49.88% in the coming year, from $8.54 to $4.28 per share. Santander Consumer USA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

According to the issued ratings of 12 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Santander Consumer USA stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for SC. The average twelve-month price target for Santander Consumer USA is $36.96 with a high price target of $43.00 and a low price target of $21.00.

on SC’s analyst rating history

Santander Consumer USA has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.08, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.96, Santander Consumer USA has a forecasted downside of 11.5% from its current price of $41.75. Santander Consumer USA has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA pays a meaningful dividend of 2.11%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Santander Consumer USA has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Santander Consumer USA is 30.66%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Santander Consumer USA will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.56% next year. This indicates that Santander Consumer USA will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

In the past three months, Santander Consumer USA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.13% of the stock of Santander Consumer USA is held by insiders. 99.56% of the stock of Santander Consumer USA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC



The P/E ratio of Santander Consumer USA is 4.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Santander Consumer USA is 4.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Santander Consumer USA has a PEG Ratio of 0.25. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Santander Consumer USA has a P/B Ratio of 2.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

