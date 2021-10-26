Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $37.19. 36883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246108. Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were trading at $37.19 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average is $34.56.Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $40.93. While on yearly highs and lows, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida's today has traded high as $37.26 and has touched $36.75 on the downward trend.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Earnings and What to expect:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida last posted its earnings results on July 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm earned $81.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.08 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has generated $1.65 earnings per share over the last year ($2.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6. Earnings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida are expected to decrease by -8.14% in the coming year, from $2.21 to $2.03 per share. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 29th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida are expected to decrease by -8.14% in the coming year, from $2.21 to $2.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is 17.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.33. The P/E ratio of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is 17.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.54. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a P/B Ratio of 1.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $36.68 And 5 day price change is $2.03 (5.78%) with average volume for 5 day average is 182,623. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $35.90 and 20 day price change is $3.74 (11.19%) and average 20 day moving volume is 212,811. 50 day moving average is $33.21 and 50 day price change is $5.10 ( 15.90%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 208,452. 200 day moving average is $34.56 and 200 day price change is $4.11 (0.1243) and with average volume for 200 days is : 215,440.

Other owners latest trading in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by RMB Capital Management LLC were 424,656 which equates to market value of $14.36M and appx 0.50% owners of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Assenagon Asset Management S.A. were 19,721 which equates to market value of $0.67M and appx 0.00% owners of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Fifth Third Bancorp were 14,516 which equates to market value of $0.49M and appx 0.00% owners of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 85.66% for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

