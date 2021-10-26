Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Seanergy Maritime stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Seanergy Maritime Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime traded down -$0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.08. 4761691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10666929. Shares of Seanergy Maritime were trading at $1.08 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15.Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.45. While on yearly highs and lows, Seanergy Maritime's today has traded high as $1.13 and has touched $1.08 on the downward trend.

Seanergy Maritime Earnings and What to expect:

Seanergy Maritime last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business earned $27.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.29 million. Seanergy Maritime has generated ($0.53) earnings per share over the last year ($0.01 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.6. Earnings for Seanergy Maritime are expected to grow by 66.67% in the coming year, from $0.18 to $0.30 per share. Seanergy Maritime has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Seanergy Maritime are expected to grow by 66.67% in the coming year, from $0.18 to $0.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Seanergy Maritime is 115.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of Seanergy Maritime is 115.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 42.51. Seanergy Maritime has a P/B Ratio of 0.80. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $1.18 And 5 day price change is -$0.22 (-16.29%) with average volume for 5 day average is 5,336,998. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $1.30 and 20 day price change is -$0.43 (-27.78%) and average 20 day moving volume is 8,199,790. 50 day moving average is $1.30 and 50 day price change is -$0.02 ( -1.34%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 9,409,236. 200 day moving average is $1.15 and 200 day price change is $0.29 (34.76%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 11,982,120.

Other owners latest trading in Seanergy Maritime :

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Veriti Management LLC were 112,063 which equates to market value of $0.16M and appx 0.00% owners of Seanergy Maritime

On 9/17/2021 shares held by Virtu Financial LLC were 445,637 which equates to market value of $0.50M and appx 0.00% owners of Seanergy Maritime

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace LLP were 2,320,704 which equates to market value of $2.60M and appx 0.00% owners of Seanergy Maritime

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 3.51% for Seanergy Maritime

