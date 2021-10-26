Nothing seems to bother Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Earnings results for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. The company earned $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.15 million. Selective Insurance Group has generated $4.15 earnings per share over the last year ($7.01 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4. Earnings for Selective Insurance Group are expected to decrease by -13.49% in the coming year, from $6.30 to $5.45 per share. Selective Insurance Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Selective Insurance Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Selective Insurance Group stock is Hold based on the current 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for SIGI. The average twelve-month price target for Selective Insurance Group is $82.00 with a high price target of $91.00 and a low price target of $71.00.

Selective Insurance Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $82.00, Selective Insurance Group has a forecasted upside of 2.7% from its current price of $79.87. Selective Insurance Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group pays a meaningful dividend of 1.27%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Selective Insurance Group has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Selective Insurance Group is 24.10%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Selective Insurance Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.35% next year. This indicates that Selective Insurance Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

In the past three months, Selective Insurance Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,004,662.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Selective Insurance Group is held by insiders. 81.11% of the stock of Selective Insurance Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)



The P/E ratio of Selective Insurance Group is 11.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Selective Insurance Group is 11.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Selective Insurance Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.03. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Selective Insurance Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

