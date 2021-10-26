Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Earnings results for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business earned $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.10 million. Service Co. International has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year ($4.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. Earnings for Service Co. International are expected to decrease by -19.64% in the coming year, from $3.36 to $2.70 per share. Service Co. International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Service Co. International will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160350”.

Analyst Opinion on Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Service Co. International stock is Buy based on the current 3 buy ratings for SCI. The average twelve-month price target for Service Co. International is $67.67 with a high price target of $74.00 and a low price target of $59.00.

on SCI’s analyst rating history

Service Co. International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.67, Service Co. International has a forecasted upside of 6.0% from its current price of $63.83. Service Co. International has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International pays a meaningful dividend of 1.44%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Service Co. International has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Service Co. International is 31.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Service Co. International will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.07% next year. This indicates that Service Co. International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

In the past three months, Service Co. International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $28,843,010.00 in company stock. Only 5.20% of the stock of Service Co. International is held by insiders. 84.17% of the stock of Service Co. International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI



Earnings for Service Co. International are expected to decrease by -19.64% in the coming year, from $3.36 to $2.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Service Co. International is 15.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.40. The P/E ratio of Service Co. International is 15.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 42.50. Service Co. International has a PEG Ratio of 1.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Service Co. International has a P/B Ratio of 6.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here