Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

Earnings results for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow last issued its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow has generated $1.09 earnings per share over the last year ($0.84 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.1. Earnings for ServiceNow are expected to grow by 57.78% in the coming year, from $1.35 to $2.13 per share. ServiceNow has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. ServiceNow will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 647-362-9199 with passcode “8135305”.

Analyst Opinion on ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

According to the issued ratings of 32 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for ServiceNow stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating, 30 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for NOW. The average twelve-month price target for ServiceNow is $665.63 with a high price target of $800.00 and a low price target of $390.00.

on NOW

ServiceNow has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 30 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $665.63, ServiceNow has a forecasted downside of 3.4% from its current price of $688.85. ServiceNow has been the subject of 20 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow does not currently pay a dividend. ServiceNow does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

In the past three months, ServiceNow insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $18,888,544.00 in company stock. Only 0.35% of the stock of ServiceNow is held by insiders. 85.42% of the stock of ServiceNow is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW



Earnings for ServiceNow are expected to grow by 57.78% in the coming year, from $1.35 to $2.13 per share. The P/E ratio of ServiceNow is 820.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.40. The P/E ratio of ServiceNow is 820.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.90. ServiceNow has a PEG Ratio of 17.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ServiceNow has a P/B Ratio of 47.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here