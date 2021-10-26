Did they just beat EPS? ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

Earnings results for ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.22) diluted earnings per share). ServiceSource International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

like ServiceSource International stock less than the stock of other Computer and Technology companies. 63.12% of gave ServiceSource International an outperform vote while computer and technology companies recieve an average of 68.01% outperform votes by .

Dividend Strength: ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International does not currently pay a dividend. ServiceSource International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

In the past three months, ServiceSource International insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $84,411.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.10% of the stock of ServiceSource International is held by insiders. 67.23% of the stock of ServiceSource International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV



The P/E ratio of ServiceSource International is -5.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ServiceSource International is -5.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ServiceSource International has a P/B Ratio of 1.67. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here