Earnings : What to expect Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)

Earnings results for Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)

Sharps Compliance last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 17th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.06 million. Sharps Compliance has generated $0.63 earnings per share over the last year ($0.74 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Earnings for Sharps Compliance are expected to grow by 65.00% in the coming year, from $0.20 to $0.33 per share. Sharps Compliance has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Sharps Compliance will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 919-882-2331 with passcode “43141”.

Analyst Opinion on Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Sharps Compliance stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for SMED. The average twelve-month price target for Sharps Compliance is $18.00 with a high price target of $25.00 and a low price target of $13.00.

Sharps Compliance has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, Sharps Compliance has a forecasted upside of 119.0% from its current price of $8.22. Sharps Compliance has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)

Sharps Compliance does not currently pay a dividend. Sharps Compliance does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)

In the past three months, Sharps Compliance insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 15.10% of the stock of Sharps Compliance is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 50.39% of the stock of Sharps Compliance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED



Earnings for Sharps Compliance are expected to grow by 65.00% in the coming year, from $0.20 to $0.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Sharps Compliance is 11.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.43. The P/E ratio of Sharps Compliance is 11.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.70. Sharps Compliance has a P/B Ratio of 3.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

