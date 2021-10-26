Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Shift Technologies stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Shift Technologies Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Shift Technologies traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $7.05. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1354512. Shares of Shift Technologies were trading at $7.05 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15.Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $11.49. While on yearly highs and lows, Shift Technologies's today has traded high as $7.07 and has touched $6.64 on the downward trend.

Shift Technologies Earnings and What to expect:

Shift Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.91 million. Shift Technologies has generated ($4.15) earnings per share over the last year (($1.67) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Shift Technologies are expected to remain at ($1.90) per share in the coming year. Shift Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Shift Technologies are expected to remain at ($1.90) per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Shift Technologies is -4.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Shift Technologies is -4.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Shift Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 2.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $6.90 And 5 day price change is $0.11 (1.59%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,499,320. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $6.85 and 20 day price change is -$0.63 (-8.20%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,338,570. 50 day moving average is $7.32 and 50 day price change is -$0.58 ( -7.60%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,368,410. 200 day moving average is $8.15 and 200 day price change is -$0.98 (-12.20%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,623,048.

Other owners latest trading in Shift Technologies :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Belvedere Trading LLC were 24,030 which equates to market value of $0.17M and appx 0.00% owners of Shift Technologies

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 247,648 which equates to market value of $2.13M and appx 0.00% owners of Shift Technologies

On 8/18/2021 shares held by Blackstone Inc were 515,038 which equates to market value of $4.42M and appx 0.00% owners of Shift Technologies

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 49.64% for Shift Technologies

