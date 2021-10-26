ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ShockWave Medical stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. ShockWave Medical Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of ShockWave Medical traded down -$0.93 on Monday, reaching $211.78. 56643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246102. Shares of ShockWave Medical were trading at $211.78 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $209.65 and its 200 day moving average is $165.77.ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $210.97 and a 12 month high of $237.76. While on yearly highs and lows, ShockWave Medical's today has traded high as $218.64 and has touched $210.97 on the downward trend.

ShockWave Medical Earnings and What to expect:

ShockWave Medical last released its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ShockWave Medical has generated ($1.99) earnings per share over the last year (($1.53) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ShockWave Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.67) to $1.33 per share. ShockWave Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 8th, 2021. ShockWave Medical will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 8th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for ShockWave Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.67) to $1.33 per share. The P/E ratio of ShockWave Medical is -140.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ShockWave Medical is -140.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ShockWave Medical has a P/B Ratio of 32.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $210.66 And 5 day price change is $13.85 (6.96%) with average volume for 5 day average is 150,498. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $202.92 and 20 day price change is $3.63 (1.73%) and average 20 day moving volume is 226,830. 50 day moving average is $209.65 and 50 day price change is $22.44 ( 11.79%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 266,966. 200 day moving average is $165.77 and 200 day price change is $95.38 (81.25%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 367,105.

Other owners latest trading in ShockWave Medical :

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 8,500 which equates to market value of $1.75M and appx 0.00% owners of ShockWave Medical

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. were 228 which equates to market value of $47K and appx 0.00% owners of ShockWave Medical

On 10/21/2021 shares held by V Wealth Advisors LLC were 1,285 which equates to market value of $0.27M and appx 0.00% owners of ShockWave Medical

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 91.18% for ShockWave Medical

