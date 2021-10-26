Earnings and Growth Analysis : Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Earnings results for Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business earned $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Silgan has generated $3.06 earnings per share over the last year ($3.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Earnings for Silgan are expected to grow by 5.90% in the coming year, from $3.39 to $3.59 per share. Silgan has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

According to the issued ratings of 10 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Silgan stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for SLGN. The average twelve-month price target for Silgan is $48.30 with a high price target of $62.00 and a low price target of $39.00.

on SLGN’s analyst rating history

Silgan has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.30, Silgan has a forecasted upside of 22.7% from its current price of $39.38. Silgan has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan pays a meaningful dividend of 1.40%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Silgan has been increasing its dividend for 17 years. The dividend payout ratio of Silgan is 18.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Silgan will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.60% next year. This indicates that Silgan will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

In the past three months, Silgan insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 24.38% of the stock of Silgan is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 67.99% of the stock of Silgan is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN



Earnings for Silgan are expected to grow by 5.90% in the coming year, from $3.39 to $3.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Silgan is 12.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Silgan is 12.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.70. Silgan has a PEG Ratio of 2.43. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Silgan has a P/B Ratio of 3.48. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here