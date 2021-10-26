Wall street estimates Earnings report Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Earnings results for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories has generated $1.94 earnings per share over the last year ($1.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.4. Earnings for Silicon Laboratories are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.32 to ($0.07) per share. Silicon Laboratories has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Silicon Laboratories will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “101640443”.

Analyst Opinion on Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Silicon Laboratories stock is Hold based on the current 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for SLAB. The average twelve-month price target for Silicon Laboratories is $166.40 with a high price target of $195.00 and a low price target of $140.00.

Silicon Laboratories has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.45, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $166.40, Silicon Laboratories has a forecasted upside of 8.4% from its current price of $153.44. Silicon Laboratories has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories does not currently pay a dividend. Silicon Laboratories does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

In the past three months, Silicon Laboratories insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,925,245.00 in company stock. Only 2.12% of the stock of Silicon Laboratories is held by insiders. 94.51% of the stock of Silicon Laboratories is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB



The P/E ratio of Silicon Laboratories is 153.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.40. The P/E ratio of Silicon Laboratories is 153.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.90. Silicon Laboratories has a P/B Ratio of 5.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

