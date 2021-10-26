How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Earnings results for Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The firm earned $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.95 million. Silicon Motion Technology has generated $2.28 earnings per share over the last year ($3.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.5. Earnings for Silicon Motion Technology are expected to grow by 23.84% in the coming year, from $5.41 to $6.70 per share. Silicon Motion Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Silicon Motion Technology will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 646-254-3697 with passcode “7896715”.

Analyst Opinion on Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Silicon Motion Technology stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for SIMO. The average twelve-month price target for Silicon Motion Technology is $102.17 with a high price target of $120.00 and a low price target of $78.00.

on SIMO’s analyst rating history

Silicon Motion Technology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $102.17, Silicon Motion Technology has a forecasted upside of 44.6% from its current price of $70.65. Silicon Motion Technology has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology pays a meaningful dividend of 2.06%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Silicon Motion Technology has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Silicon Motion Technology is 60.96%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Silicon Motion Technology will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.75% next year. This indicates that Silicon Motion Technology will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

In the past three months, Silicon Motion Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 74.04% of the stock of Silicon Motion Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO



Earnings for Silicon Motion Technology are expected to grow by 23.84% in the coming year, from $5.41 to $6.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Silicon Motion Technology is 22.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.43. The P/E ratio of Silicon Motion Technology is 22.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.15. Silicon Motion Technology has a PEG Ratio of 1.76. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Silicon Motion Technology has a P/B Ratio of 4.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here