Analysts Are Pretty Bullish … Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Earnings results for Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $459.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.98 million. Six Flags Entertainment has generated ($4.99) earnings per share over the last year (($2.68) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Six Flags Entertainment are expected to grow by 135.56% in the coming year, from $0.90 to $2.12 per share. Six Flags Entertainment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Six Flags Entertainment will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Six Flags Entertainment stock is Buy based on the current 7 buy ratings for SIX. The average twelve-month price target for Six Flags Entertainment is $55.71 with a high price target of $66.00 and a low price target of $46.00.

Six Flags Entertainment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.71, Six Flags Entertainment has a forecasted upside of 20.6% from its current price of $46.18. Six Flags Entertainment has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment does not currently pay a dividend. Six Flags Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Six Flags Entertainment will have a dividend payout ratio of 47.17% next year. This indicates that Six Flags Entertainment will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

In the past three months, Six Flags Entertainment insiders have bought 27,999.97% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $2,841,750.00 in company stock and sold $10,113.00 in company stock. Only 0.76% of the stock of Six Flags Entertainment is held by insiders. 85.68% of the stock of Six Flags Entertainment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX



Earnings for Six Flags Entertainment are expected to grow by 135.56% in the coming year, from $0.90 to $2.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Six Flags Entertainment is -17.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

