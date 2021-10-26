Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Skyline Champion stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Skyline Champion Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Skyline Champion traded down -$0.89 on Monday, reaching $62.85. 60311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350805. Shares of Skyline Champion were trading at $62.85 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average is $50.67.Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $62.73 and a 12 month high of $66.82. While on yearly highs and lows, Skyline Champion's today has traded high as $64.20 and has touched $62.73 on the downward trend.

Skyline Champion Earnings and What to expect:

Skyline Champion last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The business earned $510.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.65 million. Skyline Champion has generated $1.51 earnings per share over the last year ($2.03 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.1. Earnings for Skyline Champion are expected to grow by 6.35% in the coming year, from $2.52 to $2.68 per share. Skyline Champion has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Skyline Champion will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723719”.

Earnings for Skyline Champion are expected to grow by 6.35% in the coming year, from $2.52 to $2.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Skyline Champion is 31.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Skyline Champion is 31.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.70. Skyline Champion has a P/B Ratio of 6.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $63.57 And 5 day price change is $1.37 (2.21%) with average volume for 5 day average is 198,122. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $61.83 and 20 day price change is $1.02 (1.64%) and average 20 day moving volume is 264,676. 50 day moving average is $62.25 and 50 day price change is $0.91 ( 1.46%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 358,194. 200 day moving average is $50.67 and 200 day price change is $31.92 (101.69%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 403,969.

Other owners latest trading in Skyline Champion :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC were 3,575 which equates to market value of $0.22M and appx 0.00% owners of Skyline Champion

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 22,700 which equates to market value of $1.36M and appx 0.00% owners of Skyline Champion

On 10/20/2021 shares held by RMB Capital Management LLC were 53,920 which equates to market value of $3.24M and appx 0.10% owners of Skyline Champion

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 97.81% for Skyline Champion

