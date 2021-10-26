How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Earnings results for Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number last posted its earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $506.25 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sleep Number has generated $4.90 earnings per share over the last year ($7.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. Earnings for Sleep Number are expected to grow by 2.61% in the coming year, from $7.28 to $7.47 per share. Sleep Number has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Sleep Number stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for SNBR. The average twelve-month price target for Sleep Number is $122.00 with a high price target of $135.00 and a low price target of $88.00.

Sleep Number has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $122.00, Sleep Number has a forecasted upside of 32.5% from its current price of $92.09. Sleep Number has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number does not currently pay a dividend. Sleep Number does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

In the past three months, Sleep Number insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.70% of the stock of Sleep Number is held by insiders. 95.81% of the stock of Sleep Number is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR



Earnings for Sleep Number are expected to grow by 2.61% in the coming year, from $7.28 to $7.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Sleep Number is 12.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Sleep Number is 12.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 22.05. Sleep Number has a PEG Ratio of 0.94. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued.

