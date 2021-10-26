Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

Earnings results for Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.51. The firm earned $20.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 billion. Sony Group has generated $8.84 earnings per share over the last year ($8.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. Earnings for Sony Group are expected to grow by 21.53% in the coming year, from $5.90 to $7.17 per share. Sony Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Sony Group stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for SONYthe .

Dividend Strength: Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group has a dividend yield of 0.37%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sony Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Sony Group is 4.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sony Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 5.86% next year. This indicates that Sony Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

In the past three months, Sony Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.00% of the stock of Sony Group is held by insiders. Only 7.89% of the stock of Sony Group is held by institutions.

Earnings for Sony Group are expected to grow by 21.53% in the coming year, from $5.90 to $7.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Sony Group is 13.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.41. The P/E ratio of Sony Group is 13.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 22.00. Sony Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.61. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sony Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

