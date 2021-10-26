Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

Earnings results for South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State last issued its earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.76 million. South State has generated $5.12 earnings per share over the last year ($6.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Earnings for South State are expected to decrease by -14.12% in the coming year, from $6.87 to $5.90 per share. South State has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. South State will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for South State stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for SSB. The average twelve-month price target for South State is $76.24 with a high price target of $90.00 and a low price target of $67.00.

South State has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $76.24, South State has a forecasted downside of 3.2% from its current price of $78.80. South State has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State pays a meaningful dividend of 2.46%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. South State has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of South State is 38.28%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, South State will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.22% next year. This indicates that South State will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

In the past three months, South State insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $176,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.79% of the stock of South State is held by insiders. 79.79% of the stock of South State is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of South State (NASDAQ:SSB



Earnings for South State are expected to decrease by -14.12% in the coming year, from $6.87 to $5.90 per share. The P/E ratio of South State is 13.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of South State is 13.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. South State has a P/B Ratio of 1.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

