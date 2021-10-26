Earnings and Growth Analysis : SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

Earnings results for SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.93 million. SP Plus has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year (($3.64) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for SP Plus are expected to grow by 40.94% in the coming year, from $1.71 to $2.41 per share. SP Plus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. SP Plus will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for SP Plus stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for SP. The average twelve-month price target for SP Plus is $42.00 with a high price target of $42.00 and a low price target of $42.00.

SP Plus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.00, SP Plus has a forecasted upside of 32.5% from its current price of $31.69. SP Plus has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus does not currently pay a dividend. SP Plus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

In the past three months, SP Plus insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.21% of the stock of SP Plus is held by insiders. 88.15% of the stock of SP Plus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP



Earnings for SP Plus are expected to grow by 40.94% in the coming year, from $1.71 to $2.41 per share. The P/E ratio of SP Plus is -8.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SP Plus has a P/B Ratio of 4.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

