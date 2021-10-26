Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Earnings results for Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines last released its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines has generated ($8.48) earnings per share over the last year (($6.56) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Spirit Airlines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.12) to $1.84 per share. Spirit Airlines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

According to the issued ratings of 15 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Spirit Airlines stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for SAVE. The average twelve-month price target for Spirit Airlines is $34.43 with a high price target of $50.00 and a low price target of $16.00.

on SAVE’s analyst rating history

Spirit Airlines has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.43, Spirit Airlines has a forecasted upside of 50.0% from its current price of $22.95. Spirit Airlines has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines does not currently pay a dividend. Spirit Airlines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

In the past three months, Spirit Airlines insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.37% of the stock of Spirit Airlines is held by insiders. 62.98% of the stock of Spirit Airlines is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE



Earnings for Spirit Airlines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.12) to $1.84 per share. The P/E ratio of Spirit Airlines is -3.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Spirit Airlines is -3.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Spirit Airlines has a P/B Ratio of 1.00. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here