Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

Earnings results for Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares last announced its earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has generated $1.81 earnings per share over the last year ($2.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. Earnings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares are expected to decrease by -13.52% in the coming year, from $2.44 to $2.11 per share. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Spirit of Texas Bancshares will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13724288 #”.

Analyst Opinion on Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for STXB. The average twelve-month price target for Spirit of Texas Bancshares is $26.00 with a high price target of $26.00 and a low price target of $26.00.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.00, Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a forecasted upside of 6.2% from its current price of $24.48. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 1.96%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Spirit of Texas Bancshares is 26.52%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Spirit of Texas Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.75% next year. This indicates that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

In the past three months, Spirit of Texas Bancshares insiders have sold 498.07% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $21,759.00 in company stock and sold $130,135.00 in company stock. 25.24% of the stock of Spirit of Texas Bancshares is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 39.08% of the stock of Spirit of Texas Bancshares is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB



Earnings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares are expected to decrease by -13.52% in the coming year, from $2.44 to $2.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Spirit of Texas Bancshares is 10.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.43. The P/E ratio of Spirit of Texas Bancshares is 10.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.17. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

