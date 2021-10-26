Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Spirit Realty Capital stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Spirit Realty Capital Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $49.20. 155255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810129. Shares of Spirit Realty Capital were trading at $49.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33.Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $48.75 and a 12 month high of $52.29. While on yearly highs and lows, Spirit Realty Capital’s today has traded high as $49.25 and has touched $48.75 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Spirit Realty Capital Earnings and What to expect:

Spirit Realty Capital last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business earned $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital has generated $2.95 earnings per share over the last year ($1.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.8. Earnings for Spirit Realty Capital are expected to grow by 6.23% in the coming year, from $3.05 to $3.24 per share. Spirit Realty Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Spirit Realty Capital will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723286”.

Earnings for Spirit Realty Capital are expected to grow by 6.23% in the coming year, from $3.05 to $3.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Spirit Realty Capital is 46.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Spirit Realty Capital is 46.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.41. Spirit Realty Capital has a PEG Ratio of 2.91. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Spirit Realty Capital has a P/B Ratio of 1.55. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $48.74 And 5 day price change is $1.44 (3.03%) with average volume for 5 day average is 402,155. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $47.89 and 20 day price change is $1.76 (3.72%) and average 20 day moving volume is 641,634. 50 day moving average is $49.24 and 50 day price change is -$1.72 ( -3.37%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 702,450. 200 day moving average is $46.33 and 200 day price change is $11.54 (30.71%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 787,153.

Other owners latest trading in Spirit Realty Capital :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 78,795 which equates to market value of $3.63M and appx 0.00% owners of Spirit Realty Capital

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 250,160 which equates to market value of $11.52M and appx 0.00% owners of Spirit Realty Capital

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 168,329 which equates to market value of $7.75M and appx 0.00% owners of Spirit Realty Capital

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 96.78% for Spirit Realty Capital

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING