Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Earnings results for Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok last issued its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $35.72 million during the quarter. Spok has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($2.44) diluted earnings per share). Spok has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK)

like Spok stock less than the stock of other Computer and Technology companies. 58.03% of gave Spok an outperform vote while computer and technology companies recieve an average of 68.01% outperform votes by .

Dividend Strength: Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.91%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Spok has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK)

In the past three months, Spok insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.78% of the stock of Spok is held by insiders. 69.45% of the stock of Spok is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK



The P/E ratio of Spok is -4.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Spok is -4.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Spok has a P/B Ratio of 0.96. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

