Earnings and Growth Analysis : Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Earnings results for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. The business earned $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology has generated ($3.54) earnings per share over the last year (($2.00) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Spotify Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.09) to $0.23 per share. Spotify Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Spotify Technology will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

According to the issued ratings of 24 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Spotify Technology stock is Hold based on the current 4 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for SPOT. The average twelve-month price target for Spotify Technology is $297.26 with a high price target of $425.00 and a low price target of $170.00.

Dividend Strength: Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Spotify Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

In the past three months, Spotify Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 60.53% of the stock of Spotify Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT



Earnings for Spotify Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.09) to $0.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Spotify Technology is -128.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Spotify Technology is -128.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Spotify Technology has a P/B Ratio of 14.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

