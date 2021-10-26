SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. SpringWorks Therapeutics Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics traded up $1.51 on Monday, reaching $62.10. 81665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334667. Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics were trading at $62.10 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day moving average is $75.67.SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $60.19 and a 12 month high of $96.48. While on yearly highs and lows, SpringWorks Therapeutics's today has traded high as $63.09 and has touched $60.19 on the downward trend.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Earnings and What to expect:

SpringWorks Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.28. SpringWorks Therapeutics has generated ($1.05) earnings per share over the last year (($1.86) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for SpringWorks Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.26) to ($3.37) per share. SpringWorks Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for SpringWorks Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.26) to ($3.37) per share. The P/E ratio of SpringWorks Therapeutics is -32.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 5.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $59.64 And 5 day price change is $2.67 (4.58%) with average volume for 5 day average is 192,021. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $58.84 and 20 day price change is -$4.62 (-7.04%) and average 20 day moving volume is 335,200. 50 day moving average is $67.30 and 50 day price change is -$13.90 ( -18.55%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 291,378. 200 day moving average is $75.67 and 200 day price change is -$4.68 (-7.12%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 294,071.

Other owners latest trading in SpringWorks Therapeutics :

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 14,700 which equates to market value of $0.93M and appx 0.00% owners of SpringWorks Therapeutics

On 10/6/2021 shares held by IFP Advisors Inc were 981 which equates to market value of $65K and appx 0.00% owners of SpringWorks Therapeutics

On 9/13/2021 shares held by Bank of America Corp DE were 772,462 which equates to market value of $63.66M and appx 0.00% owners of SpringWorks Therapeutics

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 90.00% for SpringWorks Therapeutics

