Earnings and Growth Analysis : SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

Earnings results for SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business earned $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.19 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX FLOW has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year ($1.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.3. Earnings for SPX FLOW are expected to grow by 18.25% in the coming year, from $2.74 to $3.24 per share. SPX FLOW has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for SPX FLOW stock is Hold based on the current 2 sell ratings and 3 hold ratings for FLOW. The average twelve-month price target for SPX FLOW is $68.75 with a high price target of $75.00 and a low price target of $58.00.

FLOW's analyst rating history

SPX FLOW has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.60, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $68.75, SPX FLOW has a forecasted downside of 12.3% from its current price of $78.42. SPX FLOW has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW has a dividend yield of 0.46%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SPX FLOW has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of SPX FLOW is 24.49%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SPX FLOW will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.11% next year. This indicates that SPX FLOW will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

In the past three months, SPX FLOW insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of SPX FLOW is held by insiders. 94.85% of the stock of SPX FLOW is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)



Earnings for SPX FLOW are expected to grow by 18.25% in the coming year, from $2.74 to $3.24 per share. The P/E ratio of SPX FLOW is 50.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.43. The P/E ratio of SPX FLOW is 50.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.70. SPX FLOW has a PEG Ratio of 0.81. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. SPX FLOW has a P/B Ratio of 3.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

