SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

SSR Mining stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. SSR Mining Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of SSR Mining traded down -$0.24 on Monday, reaching $16.30. 402181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1094777. Shares of SSR Mining were trading at $16.30 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15.SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $21.80. While on yearly highs and lows, SSR Mining's today has traded high as $16.47 and has touched $16.20 on the downward trend.

SSR Mining Earnings and What to expect:

SSR Mining last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business earned $376.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.84 million. SSR Mining has generated $1.41 earnings per share over the last year ($1.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Earnings for SSR Mining are expected to decrease by -7.10% in the coming year, from $1.69 to $1.57 per share. SSR Mining has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. SSR Mining will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “7713”.

Earnings for SSR Mining are expected to decrease by -7.10% in the coming year, from $1.69 to $1.57 per share. The P/E ratio of SSR Mining is 15.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.31. The P/E ratio of SSR Mining is 15.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 15.42. SSR Mining has a PEG Ratio of 3.03. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. SSR Mining has a P/B Ratio of 0.91. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $16.24 And 5 day price change is $0.53 (3.34%) with average volume for 5 day average is 936,526. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $15.46 and 20 day price change is $1.79 (12.24%) and average 20 day moving volume is 995,606. 50 day moving average is $15.62 and 50 day price change is $0.15 ( 0.92%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,085,967. 200 day moving average is $16.15 and 200 day price change is -$1.96 (-10.67%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,578,337.

Other owners latest trading in SSR Mining :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 141,381 which equates to market value of $2.06M and appx 0.00% owners of SSR Mining

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC were 619,535 which equates to market value of $9.01M and appx 0.80% owners of SSR Mining

On 10/15/2021 shares held by NEXT Financial Group Inc were 5,000 which equates to market value of $73K and appx 0.00% owners of SSR Mining

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 50.25% for SSR Mining

