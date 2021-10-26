Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP)

Earnings results for Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The business earned $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Standard Motor Products has generated $3.61 earnings per share over the last year ($3.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Earnings for Standard Motor Products are expected to grow by 5.40% in the coming year, from $3.89 to $4.10 per share. Standard Motor Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Standard Motor Products stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for SMP. The average twelve-month price target for Standard Motor Products is $52.00 with a high price target of $52.00 and a low price target of $52.00.

Standard Motor Products has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.00, Standard Motor Products has a forecasted upside of 11.0% from its current price of $46.86. Standard Motor Products has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products pays a meaningful dividend of 2.13%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Standard Motor Products has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Standard Motor Products is 27.70%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Standard Motor Products will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.39% next year. This indicates that Standard Motor Products will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP)

In the past three months, Standard Motor Products insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,416,792.00 in company stock. Only 6.60% of the stock of Standard Motor Products is held by insiders. 76.82% of the stock of Standard Motor Products is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP



Earnings for Standard Motor Products are expected to grow by 5.40% in the coming year, from $3.89 to $4.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Standard Motor Products is 12.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.44. The P/E ratio of Standard Motor Products is 12.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 21.18. Standard Motor Products has a P/B Ratio of 1.91. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

