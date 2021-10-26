Earnings and Growth Analysis : Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)

Earnings results for Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)

like Steel Connect stock less than the stock of other Computer and Technology companies. 63.04% of gave Steel Connect an outperform vote while computer and technology companies recieve an average of 68.01% outperform votes by .

Dividend Strength: Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect does not currently pay a dividend. Steel Connect does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)

In the past three months, Steel Connect insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 11.00% of the stock of Steel Connect is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 45.94% of the stock of Steel Connect is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN



The P/E ratio of Steel Connect is -3.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Steel Connect is -3.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Steel Connect has a P/B Ratio of 2.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here