Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Earnings results for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

According to the issued ratings of 10 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Stellantis stock is Buy based on the current 10 buy ratings for STLA. The average twelve-month price target for Stellantis is $23.50 with a high price target of $25.00 and a low price target of $22.00.

Stellantis has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 10 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.50, Stellantis has a forecasted upside of 15.4% from its current price of $20.36. Stellantis has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis does not currently pay a dividend. Stellantis does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

In the past three months, Stellantis insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 42.82% of the stock of Stellantis is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA



Earnings for Stellantis are expected to grow by 9.24% in the coming year, from $3.57 to $3.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Stellantis is 135.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Stellantis is 135.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 21.18. Stellantis has a PEG Ratio of 0.28. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Stellantis has a P/B Ratio of 1.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

