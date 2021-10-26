Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Earnings results for Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services last released its quarterly earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.31. The company earned $818.81 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services has generated $6.35 earnings per share over the last year ($9.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. Earnings for Stewart Information Services are expected to decrease by -32.02% in the coming year, from $9.12 to $6.20 per share. Stewart Information Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Stewart Information Services will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 402-220-1192.

Analyst Opinion on Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Stewart Information Services stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for STC. The average twelve-month price target for Stewart Information Services is $70.00 with a high price target of $70.00 and a low price target of $70.00.

Stewart Information Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.00, Stewart Information Services has a forecasted downside of 3.1% from its current price of $72.25. Stewart Information Services has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services pays a meaningful dividend of 1.85%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Stewart Information Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Stewart Information Services is 20.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Stewart Information Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.29% next year. This indicates that Stewart Information Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

In the past three months, Stewart Information Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.35% of the stock of Stewart Information Services is held by insiders. 92.24% of the stock of Stewart Information Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC



Earnings for Stewart Information Services are expected to decrease by -32.02% in the coming year, from $9.12 to $6.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Stewart Information Services is 7.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.43. The P/E ratio of Stewart Information Services is 7.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Stewart Information Services has a P/B Ratio of 1.91. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

