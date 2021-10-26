Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

Earnings results for Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial last announced its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Stifel Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($5.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. Stifel Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Stifel Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Stifel Financial stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for SF. The average twelve-month price target for Stifel Financial is $70.73 with a high price target of $87.00 and a low price target of $54.67.

Stifel Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.73, Stifel Financial has a forecasted downside of 8.9% from its current price of $77.66. Stifel Financial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial has a dividend yield of 0.78%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Stifel Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

In the past three months, Stifel Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.24% of the stock of Stifel Financial is held by insiders. 83.41% of the stock of Stifel Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF



The P/E ratio of Stifel Financial is 14.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Stifel Financial is 14.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Stifel Financial has a P/B Ratio of 2.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

