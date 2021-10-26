Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Earnings results for Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.23. The firm earned $57.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp has generated $2.59 earnings per share over the last year ($2.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.1. Earnings for Stock Yards Bancorp are expected to decrease by -6.21% in the coming year, from $3.54 to $3.32 per share. Stock Yards Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Stock Yards Bancorp stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for SYBT. The average twelve-month price target for Stock Yards Bancorp is $47.50 with a high price target of $51.00 and a low price target of $44.00.

on SYBT’s analyst rating history

Stock Yards Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.50, Stock Yards Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 26.5% from its current price of $64.66. Stock Yards Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.74%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Stock Yards Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Stock Yards Bancorp is 43.24%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Stock Yards Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.73% next year. This indicates that Stock Yards Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

In the past three months, Stock Yards Bancorp insiders have sold 2,359.90% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $51,100.00 in company stock and sold $1,257,008.00 in company stock. Only 6.30% of the stock of Stock Yards Bancorp is held by insiders. 48.16% of the stock of Stock Yards Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT



Earnings for Stock Yards Bancorp are expected to decrease by -6.21% in the coming year, from $3.54 to $3.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Stock Yards Bancorp is 25.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Stock Yards Bancorp is 25.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Stock Yards Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 3.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here