Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Earnings results for Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stoneridge has generated ($0.03) earnings per share over the last year ($1.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.5. Earnings for Stoneridge are expected to grow by 355.56% in the coming year, from $0.18 to $0.82 per share. Stoneridge has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Stoneridge will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Stoneridge stock is Hold based on the current 2 hold ratings for SRI. The average twelve-month price target for Stoneridge is $45.00 with a high price target of $45.00 and a low price target of $45.00.

on SRI’s analyst rating history

Stoneridge has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.00, Stoneridge has a forecasted upside of 110.1% from its current price of $21.42. Stoneridge has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge does not currently pay a dividend. Stoneridge does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

In the past three months, Stoneridge insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $273,454.00 in company stock. Only 4.90% of the stock of Stoneridge is held by insiders. 95.43% of the stock of Stoneridge is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI



Earnings for Stoneridge are expected to grow by 355.56% in the coming year, from $0.18 to $0.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Stoneridge is 19.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.44. The P/E ratio of Stoneridge is 19.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.19. Stoneridge has a P/B Ratio of 1.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here