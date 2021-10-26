Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Target Raised by Citigroup Inc. to $41.00

Summit Materials stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Summit Materials stock Target Raised by Citigroup Inc. on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $41.00. The analysts previously had $40.00 target price. Citigroup Inc.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Summit Materials traded down -$0.10 on Monday, reaching $35.99. 28467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802144. On Monday, Shares of Summit Materials closed at $35.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78.Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $37.13. While on yearly highs and lows, Summit Materials today has traded high as $36.40 and has touched $35.55 on the downward trend.

Summit Materials Earnings and What to expect:

Summit Materials last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Summit Materials has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year ($1.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.9. Earnings for Summit Materials are expected to grow by 33.64% in the coming year, from $1.10 to $1.47 per share. Summit Materials has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. Summit Materials will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “3128039”.

Summit Materials has a P/B Ratio of 2.55. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$34.80 And 5 day price change is $2.57 (7.67%) with average volume for 5 day average is 585,400. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $33.10 and 20 day price change is $3.38 (10.34%) and average 20 day moving volume is 770,200. 50 day moving average is $32.81 and 50 day price change is $1.49 ( 4.31%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 701,176. 200 day moving average is $30.78 and 200 day price change is $12.12 (50.61%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,001,149.

Other owners latest trading in Summit Materials :

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 5,500 which equates to market value of $0.18M and appx 0.00% owners of Summit Materials

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC were 6,613 which equates to market value of $0.21M and appx 0.10% owners of Summit Materials

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC were 964,251 which equates to market value of $30.83M and appx 0.20% owners of Summit Materials



