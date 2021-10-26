Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Summit Midstream Partners stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Summit Midstream Partners Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $35.24. 10381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46160. Shares of Summit Midstream Partners were trading at $35.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32.Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.64. While on yearly highs and lows, Summit Midstream Partners’s today has traded high as $35.70 and has touched $34.35 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Summit Midstream Partners Earnings and What to expect:

Summit Midstream Partners last released its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $1.35. The business earned $100.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.82 million. Summit Midstream Partners has generated $13.37 earnings per share over the last year ($45.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.8. Earnings for Summit Midstream Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.43) to $0.35 per share. Summit Midstream Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Summit Midstream Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.43) to $0.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Summit Midstream Partners is 0.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.31. The P/E ratio of Summit Midstream Partners is 0.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 27.34. Summit Midstream Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.28. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $34.96 And 5 day price change is -$0.85 (-2.36%) with average volume for 5 day average is 35,062. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $36.16 and 20 day price change is -$1.25 (-3.43%) and average 20 day moving volume is 43,316. 50 day moving average is $34.97 and 50 day price change is $1.26 ( 3.70%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 38,330. 200 day moving average is $28.32 and 200 day price change is $22.59 (178.56%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 57,880.

Other owners latest trading in Summit Midstream Partners :

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace LLP were 9,502 which equates to market value of $0.29M and appx 0.00% owners of Summit Midstream Partners

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 98,830 which equates to market value of $3M and appx 0.00% owners of Summit Midstream Partners

On 8/18/2021 shares held by Blackstone Inc were 31,349 which equates to market value of $0.95M and appx 0.00% owners of Summit Midstream Partners

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 31.83% for Summit Midstream Partners

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING