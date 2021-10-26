may delivered a positive earnings surprise Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Earnings results for Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter. Summit State Bank has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. Summit State Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Analyst Opinion on Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Dividend Strength: Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank pays a meaningful dividend of 2.53%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Summit State Bank has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

In the past three months, Summit State Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.99% of the stock of Summit State Bank is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)



The P/E ratio of Summit State Bank is 8.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.44. The P/E ratio of Summit State Bank is 8.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.95.

