Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Earnings results for Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm earned $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy has generated ($1.10) earnings per share over the last year ($0.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.0. Earnings for Suncor Energy are expected to grow by 22.00% in the coming year, from $2.00 to $2.44 per share. Suncor Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Suncor Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

According to the issued ratings of 13 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Suncor Energy stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for SU. The average twelve-month price target for Suncor Energy is $36.00 with a high price target of $44.00 and a low price target of $25.00.

Suncor Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.00, Suncor Energy has a forecasted upside of 53.1% from its current price of $23.51. Suncor Energy has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 2.93%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Suncor Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Suncor Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.46% next year. This indicates that Suncor Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

In the past three months, Suncor Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Suncor Energy is held by insiders. 60.20% of the stock of Suncor Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU



Earnings for Suncor Energy are expected to grow by 22.00% in the coming year, from $2.00 to $2.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Suncor Energy is 29.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Suncor Energy is 29.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.42. Suncor Energy has a PEG Ratio of 3.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Suncor Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

