Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Earnings results for Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company earned $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International has generated ($1.25) earnings per share over the last year (($2.57) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sunnova Energy International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.30) to ($0.83) per share. Sunnova Energy International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Sunnova Energy International will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “2122135”.

Analyst Opinion on Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

According to the issued ratings of 17 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Sunnova Energy International stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating, 15 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for NOVA. The average twelve-month price target for Sunnova Energy International is $53.61 with a high price target of $66.00 and a low price target of $49.00.

Sunnova Energy International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.61, Sunnova Energy International has a forecasted upside of 32.9% from its current price of $40.34. Sunnova Energy International has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International does not currently pay a dividend. Sunnova Energy International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

In the past three months, Sunnova Energy International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,807,437.00 in company stock. Only 4.10% of the stock of Sunnova Energy International is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA



Earnings for Sunnova Energy International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.30) to ($0.83) per share. The P/E ratio of Sunnova Energy International is -15.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sunnova Energy International is -15.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sunnova Energy International has a P/B Ratio of 3.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

